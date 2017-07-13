Patches depicting “SARC”, Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, and the 435th Air Expeditionary Wing/Air Ground Operations Wing’s flamingo mascot, stick to arm of 1st Lt. DeAndrea Jones, 435th AEW SARC. Jones travels to expeditionary locations in Africa under the 435th AEW to provide training and assistance to victim advocates, allowing victims of sexual assault to receive the help they need while deployed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jimmie D. Pike)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2017 04:31
|Photo ID:
|3600871
|VIRIN:
|170713-F-IP756-015
|Resolution:
|2400x3001
|Size:
|2.72 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Deployed Airmen fight against sexual assault [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Jimmie Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Deployed Airmen fight against sexual assault
LEAVE A COMMENT