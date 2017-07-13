(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Deployed Airmen fight against sexual assault [Image 3 of 5]

    Deployed Airmen fight against sexual assault

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.13.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Jimmie Pike 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Patches depicting “SARC”, Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, and the 435th Air Expeditionary Wing/Air Ground Operations Wing’s flamingo mascot, stick to arm of 1st Lt. DeAndrea Jones, 435th AEW SARC. Jones travels to expeditionary locations in Africa under the 435th AEW to provide training and assistance to victim advocates, allowing victims of sexual assault to receive the help they need while deployed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jimmie D. Pike)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2017
    Date Posted: 07.24.2017 04:31
    Photo ID: 3600871
    VIRIN: 170713-F-IP756-015
    Resolution: 2400x3001
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployed Airmen fight against sexual assault [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Jimmie Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Deployed Airmen fight against sexual assault
    Deployed Airmen fight against sexual assault
    Deployed Airmen fight against sexual assault
    Deployed Airmen fight against sexual assault
    Deployed Airmen fight against sexual assault

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Deployed Airmen fight against sexual assault

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Airmen
    Deployed
    USAFE
    DoD
    SAPR
    Air Forces Africa
    Air Force
    Airman
    Mission Ready
    Mission
    Training
    Victim Advocates
    Sexual Assault Prevention and Response
    AFAFRICA
    United States Air Forces in Europe
    Forward Ready Now
    435th AEW
    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT