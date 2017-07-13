First Lt. DeAndrea Jones, 435th Air Expeditionary Wing Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, provides training for deployed Airmen at an undisclosed location, East Africa, July 13, 2017. After completing an initial 40 hour training program, Airmen volunteering as victim advocates must maintain 32 hours of continuing education every three years to remain certified. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jimmie D. Pike)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2017 04:31
|Photo ID:
|3600872
|VIRIN:
|170713-F-IP756-020
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Deployed Airmen fight against sexual assault [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Jimmie Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Deployed Airmen fight against sexual assault
