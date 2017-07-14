Deployed Airmen fight against sexual assault

Deployed Airmen show off their training certificates with their unit leadership after completing a 40 hour Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Victim Advocate Training Program at an undisclosed location, East Africa, July 14, 2017. Victim advocates are the representation of the SAPR program for the Sexual Assault Response Coordinator and are liaisons between victims and the SARC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jimmie D. Pike)

