Deployed Airmen participate in Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Victim Advocate Training Course at an undisclosed location, East Africa, July 13, 2017. Airmen wanting to volunteer to be a victim advocate must undergo an initial 40-hour training program to provide assistance to survivors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jimmie D. Pike)
|07.13.2017
|07.24.2017 04:31
|3600866
|170713-F-IP756-006
|2100x1500
|1.85 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|0
|0
|0
Deployed Airmen fight against sexual assault
