    Not just another dot: Kadena members receive Green Dot training [Image 3 of 5]

    Not just another dot: Kadena members receive Green Dot training

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.24.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Lynette Rolen 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Fredrick Williams, 18th Component Maintenance Squadron electrical and environment systems apprentice, writes down a response to a question posed during Green Dot Key Influencer Training May 24, 2017 at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The Key Influencer Training provided participants with opportunities to use critical thinking to address scenarios of power-based interpersonal violence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Not just another dot: Kadena members receive Green Dot training [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

