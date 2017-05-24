Gena Schneider, right, 18th Wing Specialist for Primary Prevention of Violence, leads Shogun members through Green Dot Key Influencer Training May 24, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Green Dot is the Air Force’s program to prevent power-based interpersonal violence using a proactive approach to community awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2017 Date Posted: 05.25.2017 02:18 Photo ID: 3419552 VIRIN: 170524-F-DD647-1001 Resolution: 4256x2832 Size: 1.46 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Not just another dot: Kadena members receive Green Dot training [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.