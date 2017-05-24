U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cinthya Barber, 353rd Special Operations Maintenance Squadron maintenance management analysis apprentice, writes down a response to a question posed during Green Dot Key Influencer Training May 24, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Participants in the Key Influencer Training were encouraged to think of the best personal response for preventing power-based interpersonal violence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2017 Date Posted: 05.25.2017 02:18 Photo ID: 3419546 VIRIN: 170524-F-DD647-1030 Resolution: 3757x2671 Size: 647.92 KB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Not just another dot: Kadena members receive Green Dot training [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.