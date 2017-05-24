U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Wiley Hernandez, 733rd Air Mobility Squadron plans and programs NCO in charge, asks a question during Green Dot Key Influencer Training May 24, 2017 at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The Key Influencer Training is one of the more flexible training programs offered by Green Dot, allowing participants to work together in a relaxed and stress-free environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Not just another dot: Kadena members receive Green Dot training [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.