Not just another dot: Kadena members receive Green Dot training

Gena Schneider, left, 18th Wing Specialist for Primary Prevention of Violence, leads members of Kadena Air Base through Green Dot Key Influencer Training May 24, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The Key Influencer Training targets influential members in different units to increase awareness of the Green Dot program and prevent power-based interpersonal violence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen)

