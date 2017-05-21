2nd Lt. Nicholas Royer, a student with Sierra company at The Basic School in Quantico, Virginia; encourages Fredericksburg native, 42 year-old Diane Shelton, as she finishes the Marine Corps Historic Half Marathon in Fredericksburg, Virginia, May 21, 2017. The Marine Corps Historic Half Marathon is the third race of the Marine Corps Marathon Series.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2017 Date Posted: 05.24.2017 16:22 Photo ID: 3417935 VIRIN: 170521-M-DT261-010 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 5.4 MB Location: FREDERICKSBURG, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Historic Half Marathon 2017 [Image 1 of 10], by LCpl Michael Parks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.