    Historic Half Marathon 2017 [Image 1 of 10]

    Historic Half Marathon 2017

    FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Parks 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    2nd Lt. Nicholas Royer, a student with Sierra company at The Basic School in Quantico, Virginia; encourages Fredericksburg native, 42 year-old Diane Shelton, as she finishes the Marine Corps Historic Half Marathon in Fredericksburg, Virginia, May 21, 2017. The Marine Corps Historic Half Marathon is the third race of the Marine Corps Marathon Series.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 16:22
    Photo ID: 3417935
    VIRIN: 170521-M-DT261-010
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 5.4 MB
    Location: FREDERICKSBURG, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Historic Half Marathon 2017 [Image 1 of 10], by LCpl Michael Parks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Marine Corps Marathon
    Fredericksburg
    Marine Corps
    Running
    MCB Quantico
    Historic Half

