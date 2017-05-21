Historic Half Marathon 2017

An American flag lines the Wear Blue Mile portion of the Historic Half Marathon in Fredericksburg, Virginina May 21, 2017, to give runners motivation to complete the second half of the race. The Wear Blue Mile is the eighth mile of the Historic Half and is dedicated to remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Date Taken: 05.21.2017
Location: FREDERICKSBURG, VA, US
by LCpl Michael Parks