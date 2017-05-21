An American flag lines the Wear Blue Mile portion of the Historic Half Marathon in Fredericksburg, Virginina May 21, 2017, to give runners motivation to complete the second half of the race. The Wear Blue Mile is the eighth mile of the Historic Half and is dedicated to remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 16:22
|Photo ID:
|3417927
|VIRIN:
|170521-M-DT261-005
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|3.92 MB
|Location:
|FREDERICKSBURG, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Historic Half Marathon 2017 [Image 1 of 10], by LCpl Michael Parks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT