37 year-old runner James Gorynski of Hubert, North Carolina, records video of the photos of fallen service members while running the Wear Blue Mile portion of the Historic Half Marathon. Gorynski is one of many runners who participated in the Marine Corps Historic Half Marathon in Fredericksburg, Virginia, May 21, 2017.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2017 Date Posted: 05.24.2017 16:21 Photo ID: 3417920 VIRIN: 170521-M-DT261-002 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 9.44 MB Location: FREDERICKSBURG, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Historic Half Marathon 2017 [Image 1 of 10], by LCpl Michael Parks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.