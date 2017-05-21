33 year-old runner Amy Blue of Munster, Indiana, puts her hand over her heart paying respect to the fallen service members at the Wear Blue Mile portion of the Historic Half Marathon. Blue is one of many runners that participated in the Marine Corps Historic Half Marathon in Fredericksburg, Virginia, May 21, 2017.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2017 Date Posted: 05.24.2017 16:21 Photo ID: 3417919 VIRIN: 170521-M-DT261-001 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 9.14 MB Location: FREDERICKSBURG, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Historic Half Marathon 2017 [Image 1 of 10], by LCpl Michael Parks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.