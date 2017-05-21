Historic Half Marathon 2017

A participant at the Marine Corps Historic Half Marathon takes a selfie with the memorial of Cpt. Brandon L Cyr (pictured) during the Wear Blue Mile portion of the Historic Half Marathon in Fredericksburg, Virginia, May 21, 2017. The Wear Blue Mile is the eighth mile of the Historic Half and is dedicated to remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

