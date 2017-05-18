MWSS-171 conducts breach training at range

U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Brian Jimenez, a combat engineer with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171, conducts a breach with an M1014 shotgun during a shotgun breaching range at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 18, 2017. The training allows the Marines to practice employment of shotguns to increase their experience and proficiency in conducting urban breaching missions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Jimenez)

