    MWSS-171 conducts breach training at range [Image 5 of 8]

    MWSS-171 conducts breach training at range

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.18.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Jimenez 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Simon Gomez, a combat engineer with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171, performs select shot drills with an M1014 shotgun during a shotgun breaching range at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 18, 2017. The training allows the Marines to practice employment of shotguns to increase their experience and proficiency in conducting urban breaching missions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Jimenez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 19:11
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWSS-171 conducts breach training at range [Image 1 of 8], by LCpl Carlos Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    range
    MCAS Iwakuni
    shotguns
    MWSS-171

