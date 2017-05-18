U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171, combat engineer platoon, shoot M1014 shotguns during a shotgun breaching range at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 18, 2017. attack missions, and it allows the Marines to practice employment of shotguns. The training allows the Marines to practice employment of shotguns to increase their experience and proficiency in conducting urban breaching missions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Jimenez)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2017 19:11
|Photo ID:
|3414988
|VIRIN:
|170518-M-FN622-0244
|Resolution:
|5264x3510
|Size:
|16.44 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
This work, MWSS-171 conducts breach training at range [Image 1 of 8], by LCpl Carlos Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
