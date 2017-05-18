MWSS-171 conducts breach training at range

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Frederick Holwerda, combat engineer platoon commander with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171, gives MWSS-171 Marines a safety brief before starting a shotgun breaching range at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 18, 2017. The training allows the Marines to practice employment of shotguns to increase their experience and proficiency in conducting urban breaching missions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Jimenez)

