MWSS-171 conducts breach training at range

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171, combat engineer platoon, stand by to shoot M1014 shotguns during a shotgun breaching range at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 18, 2017. The training allows the Marines to practice employment of shotguns to increase their experience and proficiency in conducting urban breaching missions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Carlos Jimenez)

