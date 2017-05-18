Dan Dalat, center, senior at Zama American High School, receives an award for introducing his father at the Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Observance May 18, 2017 at Camp Zama Community Club. (U.S. Army photo by Honey Nixon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2017 Date Posted: 05.23.2017 06:51 Photo ID: 3412588 VIRIN: 170518-A-MP295-005 Resolution: 1200x800 Size: 517.72 KB Location: JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AAPI Heritage Month: Observance keynote speaker shares American Dream through Vietnam refugee story [Image 1 of 10], by Honey E Nixon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.