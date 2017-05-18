Dan Dalat, center, senior at Zama American High School, receives an award for introducing his father at the Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Observance May 18, 2017 at Camp Zama Community Club. (U.S. Army photo by Honey Nixon)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2017 06:51
|Photo ID:
|3412588
|VIRIN:
|170518-A-MP295-005
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|517.72 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AAPI Heritage Month: Observance keynote speaker shares American Dream through Vietnam refugee story [Image 1 of 10], by Honey E Nixon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
AAPI Heritage Month: Observance keynote speaker shares American Dream through Vietnam refugee story
LEAVE A COMMENT