A young Lt. Col. Lan Dalat, far right, pictured with his siblings and neighbors at a Vietnamese Refugee Camp in Puerto, Princesa, Palawan, Philippines. (Photo courtesy of Lt. Col. Lan Dalat)
AAPI Heritage Month: Observance keynote speaker shares American Dream through Vietnam refugee story
