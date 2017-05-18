The 158 boat people, including Lt. Col Lan Dalat’s family, who escaped from Vietnam drift towards a U.S. Navy ship whose crew members eventually rescue them. (Photo courtesy of Lt. Col. Lan Dalat)

AAPI Heritage Month: Observance keynote speaker shares American Dream through Vietnam refugee story