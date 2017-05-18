Lt. Col. Lan Dalat shares his family’s story of escape from Vietnam with an audience of community members May 18, 2017 for the Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Observance at Camp Zama Community Club. (U.S. Army photo Honey Nixon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2017 Date Posted: 05.23.2017 06:53 Photo ID: 3412555 VIRIN: 170518-A-MP295-480 Resolution: 1200x767 Size: 546.53 KB Location: KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AAPI Heritage Month: Observance keynote speaker shares American Dream through Vietnam refugee story [Image 1 of 10], by Honey E Nixon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.