    AAPI Heritage Month: Observance keynote speaker shares American Dream through Vietnam refugee story [Image 10 of 10]

    AAPI Heritage Month: Observance keynote speaker shares American Dream through Vietnam refugee story

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.18.2017

    Photo by Honey E Nixon 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    Lt. Col. Lan Dalat shares his family’s story of escape from Vietnam with an audience of community members May 18, 2017 for the Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Observance at Camp Zama Community Club. (U.S. Army photo Honey Nixon)

    This work, AAPI Heritage Month: Observance keynote speaker shares American Dream through Vietnam refugee story [Image 1 of 10], by Honey E Nixon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    AAPI Heritage Month: Observance keynote speaker shares American Dream through Vietnam refugee story

