A photo collage of U.S. Navy Capt. Dan A. Pedersen — the captain who ordered the rescue of Lt. Col Lan Dalat’s family and other Vietnamese people seeking refuge. The collage includes a photo of Pedersen and some of his crew members, top right, and a photo of Pedersen with Dalat on ABC’s Good Morning America where they were reunited circa May 1996. (Photo collage courtesy of Lt. Col. Lan Dalat)
AAPI Heritage Month: Observance keynote speaker shares American Dream through Vietnam refugee story
