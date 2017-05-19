(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Never forgotten: Osan celebrates Police Week

    Never forgotten: Osan celebrates Police Week

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.19.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Echols 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Osan Base Honor Guard members perform a flag folding presentation during a Memorial Retreat Ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 19, 2017. During the ceremony, members of the 51st Security Forces Squadron, Air Force Office of Special Investigations, Republic of Korea Air Force Military Police, and the Korean National Police honored their fallen members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 21:46
    Photo ID: 3410763
    VIRIN: 170519-F-DY859-0236
    Resolution: 5609x4207
    Size: 8.37 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Never forgotten: Osan celebrates Police Week [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    Honor
    Osan
    ROKAF
    Retreat Ceremony
    OSI
    Police Week
    51 SFS

