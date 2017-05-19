Never forgotten: Osan celebrates Police Week

Osan Base Honor Guard members perform a flag folding presentation during a Memorial Retreat Ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 19, 2017. During the ceremony, members of the 51st Security Forces Squadron, Air Force Office of Special Investigations, Republic of Korea Air Force Military Police, and the Korean National Police honored their fallen members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

