Never forgotten: Osan celebrates Police Week

Team Osan members march in a memorial ruck to honor fallen peace officers at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 15, 2017. The ruck marked the beginning of Police Week activities for the base including a 5k run, warrior fitness challenge, Memorial Retreat Ceremony and police demonstration and display. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

