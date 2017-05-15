Team Osan members march in a memorial ruck to honor fallen peace officers at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 15, 2017. The ruck marked the beginning of Police Week activities for the base including a 5k run, warrior fitness challenge, Memorial Retreat Ceremony and police demonstration and display. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2017 21:46
|Photo ID:
|3410762
|VIRIN:
|170515-F-DY859-0167
|Resolution:
|5168x3101
|Size:
|6.88 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
This work, Never forgotten: Osan celebrates Police Week [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Never forgotten: Osan celebrates Police Week
