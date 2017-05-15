(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Never forgotten: Osan celebrates Police Week

    Never forgotten: Osan celebrates Police Week

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.15.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Echols 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Team Osan members march in a memorial ruck to honor fallen peace officers at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 15, 2017. The ruck marked the beginning of Police Week activities for the base including a 5k run, warrior fitness challenge, Memorial Retreat Ceremony and police demonstration and display. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 21:46
    Photo ID: 3410762
    VIRIN: 170515-F-DY859-0167
    Resolution: 5168x3101
    Size: 6.88 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Never forgotten: Osan celebrates Police Week [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Never forgotten: Osan celebrates Police Week
    Never forgotten: Osan celebrates Police Week
    Never forgotten: Osan celebrates Police Week

    Never forgotten: Osan celebrates Police Week

    TAGS

    South Korea
    Honor
    Osan
    ROKAF
    Retreat Ceremony
    OSI
    Police Week
    51 SFS

