U.S. Air Force 51st Security Forces Squadron and Republic of Korea Military Police members render a salute during a Memorial Retreat Ceremony, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 19, 2017. The solemn ceremony was the height of Police Week, a week dedicated to honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2017 21:46
|Photo ID:
|3410760
|VIRIN:
|170519-F-DY859-0213
|Resolution:
|5177x3623
|Size:
|5.55 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Never forgotten: Osan celebrates Police Week [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Never forgotten: Osan celebrates Police Week
