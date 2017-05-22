Gov. Roy Cooper visits Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper operates a 29-foot Response Boat-Small in the Pasquotank River during a visit to Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, May 22, 2017. The governor met with Coast Guard coxswains and crew members and learned about the station's missions and capabilities. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Littlejohn/Released)

