North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper talks with Coast Guard Cmdr. Bruce Brown, commander, Base Elizabeth City, North Carolina, during a visit to the base May 22, 2017. A C-130 Super Hercules aircraft is in the background. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Littlejohn/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2017 18:56
|Photo ID:
|3410580
|VIRIN:
|170522-G-LS819-1003
|Resolution:
|5747x4151
|Size:
|14.96 MB
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Gov. Roy Cooper visits Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City [Image 1 of 6], by PO2 Nate Littlejohn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT