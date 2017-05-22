North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper tours the Coast Guard Aviation Technical Training Center's pool facility during a visit to Base Elizabeth City, North Carolina, May 22, 2017. Rescue swimmers train in the pool in the background. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Littlejohn/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2017 18:56
|Photo ID:
|3410581
|VIRIN:
|170522-G-LS819-1004
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|29.76 MB
|Location:
|NC, US
This work, Gov. Roy Cooper visits Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City [Image 1 of 6], by PO2 Nate Littlejohn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
