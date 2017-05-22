(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Gov. Roy Cooper visits Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City [Image 6 of 6]

    Gov. Roy Cooper visits Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City

    NC, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Littlejohn 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5

    North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper talks with Coast Guard Rear Adm. Meredith Austin, commander, 5th Coast Guard District, and Capt. Jerry Barnes, commander, Sector North Carolina, during a visit to Base Elizabeth City, May 22, 2017. The governor's visited included tours of the air station, the boat station and the Aviation and Technical Training Center on base. (U.S. Coast Guard phot by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Littlejohn/Released)

    North Carolina
    Air Station Elizabeth City
    Governor
    ATTC
    Base Elizabeth City
    Station Elizabeth City
    Gov. Roy Cooper
    Adm. Meredith Austin

