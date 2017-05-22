North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper operates a Coast Guard 29-foot Response Boat-Small in the Pasquotank River during a visit to Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, May 22, 2017. The governor met with Coast Guard coxswains and crew members and learned about the station's missions and capabilities. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Littlejohn/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2017 18:57
|Photo ID:
|3410585
|VIRIN:
|170522-G-LS819-1006
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|16.56 MB
|Location:
|NC, US
This work, Gov. Roy Cooper visits Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City [Image 1 of 6], by PO2 Nate Littlejohn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
