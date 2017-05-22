(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Gov. Roy Cooper visits Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City

    Gov. Roy Cooper visits Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City

    NC, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Littlejohn 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5

    North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper operates a Coast Guard 29-foot Response Boat-Small in the Pasquotank River during a visit to Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, May 22, 2017. The governor met with Coast Guard coxswains and crew members and learned about the station's missions and capabilities. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Littlejohn/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 18:57
    Photo ID: 3410585
    VIRIN: 170522-G-LS819-1006
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 16.56 MB
    Location: NC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gov. Roy Cooper visits Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City [Image 1 of 6], by PO2 Nate Littlejohn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Gov. Roy Cooper visits Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City
    Gov. Roy Cooper visits Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City
    Gov. Roy Cooper visits Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City
    Gov. Roy Cooper visits Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City
    Gov. Roy Cooper visits Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City
    Gov. Roy Cooper visits Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City

    TAGS

    North Carolina
    Air Station Elizabeth City
    Governor
    ATTC
    29-foot Response Boat-Small
    Base Elizabeth City
    Station Elizabeth City
    Gov. Roy Cooper

