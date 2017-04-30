(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Japan Band [Image 3 of 5]

    U.S. Army Japan Band

    CHIBA, CHIBA, JAPAN

    04.30.2017

    Photo by Luis Casale 

    U.S. Army Japan

    U.S. Army Japan Band's rock band performed in of front Japanese fans at Makuhari Messe Convention Center during the 2017 Niconico
    Festival, April 30, 2017. Niconico is a multicultural entertainment and cosplay convention held annually in Tokyo. U.S. Army Japan and several Air Force airmen, all stationed at Camp Zama, were invited to perform in front an of audience of nearly 155,000 people and nearly 13 million online viewers.

    Date Taken: 04.30.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 00:54
    Photo ID: 3407626
    VIRIN: 170430-A-HP734-003
    Resolution: 3276x2340
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: CHIBA, CHIBA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Japan Band [Image 1 of 5], by Luis Casale, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Niconico convention
    Niconico Festival
    U.S. Army Japan Band
    Niconico Festival
    NicoNico Douga, Camp Zama, US Army, Japan, Air Force, Makuhari Messe

    Japan
    US Army
    Makuhari Messe
    USARJ rock band

