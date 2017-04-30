U.S. Army Japan Band's rock band performed in of front Japanese fans at Makuhari Messe Convention Center during the 2017 Niconico

Festival, April 30, 2017. Niconico is a multicultural entertainment and cosplay convention held annually in Tokyo. U.S. Army Japan and several Air Force airmen, all stationed at Camp Zama, were invited to perform in front an of audience of nearly 155,000 people and nearly 13 million online viewers.

