The "Niconico Festival" is a multicultural entertainment and cosplay convention held annually at Muhari Messe in Tokyo, April 30, 2017. U.S. Army Japan Soldiers, Air Force airmen, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and Niconico staff take a group photo. This bilateral event was designed to promote U.S. Army Japan and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force organizations.

