    Niconico Festival [Image 4 of 5]

    Niconico Festival

    CHIBA, CHIBA, JAPAN

    04.30.2017

    Photo by Luis Casale 

    U.S. Army Japan

    The "Niconico Festival" is a multicultural entertainment and cosplay convention held annually at Muhari Messe in Tokyo, April 30, 2017. U.S. Army Japan Soldiers, Air Force airmen, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and Niconico staff take a group photo. This bilateral event was designed to promote U.S. Army Japan and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force organizations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 00:54
    Photo ID: 3407623
    VIRIN: 170430-A-HP734-002
    Resolution: 3308x2363
    Size: 4.52 MB
    Location: CHIBA, CHIBA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Niconico Festival [Image 1 of 5], by Luis Casale, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Niconico convention
    Niconico Festival
    U.S. Army Japan Band
    Niconico Festival
    NicoNico Douga, Camp Zama, US Army, Japan, Air Force, Makuhari Messe

    Air Force
    U.S. Army
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force
    Japan Soldiers
    Niconico staff

