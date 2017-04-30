(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Niconico Festival

    CHIBA, CHIBA, JAPAN

    04.30.2017

    Photo by Luis Casale 

    U.S. Army Japan

    Japanese fans take a photo with a group of U.S. Soldiers and Airmen at the Makuhari Messe Convention Center during the 2017 Niconico
    Festival, April 30, 2017. Niconico is a multicultural entertainment andcosplay convention held annually in Tokyo. The U.S. Army Japan and several Air Force airmen were invited to perform in front of an audience of nearly 155,000 people and nearly 13 million online viewers.

    Date Taken: 04.30.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 00:54
    Photo ID: 3407628
    VIRIN: 170430-A-HP734-004
    Resolution: 3960x2640
    Size: 5.54 MB
    Location: CHIBA, CHIBA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Niconico Festival [Image 1 of 5], by Luis Casale, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Japan
    Camp Zama
    Air Force
    US Army
    Bilateral event
    Army Japan Soldiers

