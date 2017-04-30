Japanese fans take a photo with a group of U.S. Soldiers and Airmen at the Makuhari Messe Convention Center during the 2017 Niconico

Festival, April 30, 2017. Niconico is a multicultural entertainment andcosplay convention held annually in Tokyo. The U.S. Army Japan and several Air Force airmen were invited to perform in front of an audience of nearly 155,000 people and nearly 13 million online viewers.

Date Taken: 04.30.2017
Location: CHIBA, CHIBA, JP