    NicoNico Douga, Camp Zama, US Army, Japan, Air Force, Makuhari Messe [Image 5 of 5]

    NicoNico Douga, Camp Zama, US Army, Japan, Air Force, Makuhari Messe

    CHIBA, JAPAN

    04.30.2017

    Photo by Luis Casale 

    U.S. Army Japan

    A group of U.S. Soldiers and Airmen at the Makuhari Messe Convention Center during the 2017 Niconico Festival, April 30, 2017. Niconico is a multicultural entertainment and cosplay convention held annually in Tokyo. The U.S. Army Japan Band and several Air Force airmen were invited to perform in front of an audience of nearly 155,000 people and nearly 13 million online viewers.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NicoNico Douga, Camp Zama, US Army, Japan, Air Force, Makuhari Messe [Image 1 of 5], by Luis Casale, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

