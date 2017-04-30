(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Niconico convention [Image 1 of 5]

    Niconico convention

    TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.30.2017

    Photo by Luis Casale 

    U.S. Army Japan

    Airman 1st Class Katherine Sirois who is stationed at Camp Zama, Japan gives a high five to a Japanese fan during the opening at Niconico convention. The U.S. Army Japan Soldiers and Air Force airmen were invited to perform in front of fans of nearly 155,000 people and nearly 13 million online viewers. The "Niconico Festival" is a multicultural entertainment and cosplay convention held annually at Mukahari Messe in Tokyo, April 30, 2017. This bilateral event was designed to promote U.S. Army Japan.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 00:54
    Photo ID: 3407633
    VIRIN: 170430-A-HP734-005
    Resolution: 3960x2640
    Size: 5.71 MB
    Location: TOKYO, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Niconico convention [Image 1 of 5], by Luis Casale, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Niconico convention
    Niconico Festival
    U.S. Army Japan Band
    Niconico Festival
    NicoNico Douga, Camp Zama, US Army, Japan, Air Force, Makuhari Messe

    Japan
    Camp Zama
    Air Force
    US Army
    Bilateral event
    Makuhari Messe

