Airman 1st Class Katherine Sirois who is stationed at Camp Zama, Japan gives a high five to a Japanese fan during the opening at Niconico convention. The U.S. Army Japan Soldiers and Air Force airmen were invited to perform in front of fans of nearly 155,000 people and nearly 13 million online viewers. The "Niconico Festival" is a multicultural entertainment and cosplay convention held annually at Mukahari Messe in Tokyo, April 30, 2017. This bilateral event was designed to promote U.S. Army Japan.

