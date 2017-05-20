BM1 (SEAL) Brian J Ouellette, KIA 2004, memorial park dedication

WALTHAM, MA - Peg Ouellette, mother of slain SEAL, U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Brian J. Ouellette, unveils a signpost in the Waltham Common Saturday.

More than 500 people gathered at the Waltham Common to dedicate a portion of the park to BM1 (SEAL) Brian J. Ouellette, who was killed in action in Zabul Province, Afghanistan on May 29, 2004. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger S. Duncan / RELEASED )

