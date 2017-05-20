BM1 (SEAL) Brian J Ouellette, KIA 2004, memorial park dedication

WALTHAM, MA - Peg Ouellette, of Waltham, Massachusetts mother of slain U.S. Navy SEAL Brian J Ouellette greets teammate Mark Hooper at the Waltham American Legion.

More than 500 people gathered at the Waltham Common to dedicate a portion of the park to U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Brian J. Ouellette, who was killed in action near Kandahar, Afghanistan on May 29, 2004. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger S. Duncan / RELEASED )

