BM1 (SEAL) Brian J Ouellette, KIA 2004, memorial park dedication

WALTHAM, MA - U.S. Navy Combat Photographer Chip Maury photographs the arrival of the bagpipe and drum corps at the Waltham Common. Maury is a veteran of Vietnam, the SEAL teams and is a mentor to many Sailors and service members as a photographer, parachutist and warrior.

More than 500 people gathered at the Waltham Common to dedicate a portion of the park to U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Brian J. Ouellette, who was killed in action near Kandahar, Afghanistan on May 29 2004. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger S. Duncan / RELEASED )

