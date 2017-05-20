BM1 (SEAL) Brian J Ouellette, KIA 2004, memorial park dedication

WALTHAM, MA - U.S. Navy Lt Cmdr Julio Fitzgibbons, left, and former SEALs Mark Hooper and Michael Donnelly check out a portrait of slain teammate U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Brian J. Ouellette.

More than 500 people gathered at the Waltham Common to dedicate a portion of the park to Ouellette, who was killed in action in Zabul Province, Afghanistan on May 29, 2004. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger S. Duncan / RELEASED )

