WALTHAM, MA - U.S. Navy Lt Cmdr Julio Fitzgibbons, left, and former SEALs Mark Hooper and Michael Donnelly check out a portrait of slain teammate U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Brian J. Ouellette.
More than 500 people gathered at the Waltham Common to dedicate a portion of the park to Ouellette, who was killed in action in Zabul Province, Afghanistan on May 29, 2004. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger S. Duncan / RELEASED )
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2017 19:39
|Photo ID:
|3406283
|VIRIN:
|170520-N-YZ252-083
|Resolution:
|4181x3300
|Size:
|6.53 MB
|Location:
|WALTHAM, MA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, BM1 (SEAL) Brian J Ouellette, KIA 2004, memorial park dedication [Image 1 of 5], by CPO Roger Duncan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT