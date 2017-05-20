(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    BM1 (SEAL) Brian J Ouellette, KIA 2004, memorial park dedication [Image 3 of 5]

    BM1 (SEAL) Brian J Ouellette, KIA 2004, memorial park dedication

    WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2017

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Roger Duncan 

    U.S. Southern Command

    WALTHAM, MA - U.S. Navy Lt Cmdr Julio Fitzgibbons, left, and former SEALs Mark Hooper and Michael Donnelly check out a portrait of slain teammate U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Brian J. Ouellette.
    More than 500 people gathered at the Waltham Common to dedicate a portion of the park to Ouellette, who was killed in action in Zabul Province, Afghanistan on May 29, 2004. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger S. Duncan / RELEASED )

    Date Taken: 05.20.2017
    Date Posted: 05.20.2017 19:39
    Photo ID: 3406283
    VIRIN: 170520-N-YZ252-083
    Resolution: 4181x3300
    Size: 6.53 MB
    Location: WALTHAM, MA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BM1 (SEAL) Brian J Ouellette, KIA 2004, memorial park dedication [Image 1 of 5], by CPO Roger Duncan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    SEAL honored in hometown park

