BM1 (SEAL) Brian J Ouellette, KIA 2004, memorial park dedication

WALTHAM, MA - Afghan Native Joe Gomez of Portland, Maine worked closely with slain SEAL U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Brian J. Ouellette. He said, "I'm really sad -- but I love to see his family together and getting closure on what happened."

More than 500 people gathered at the Waltham Common to dedicate a portion of the park to Ouellette, who was killed in action in Zabul Province, Afghanistan on May 29, 2004. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger S. Duncan / RELEASED )

