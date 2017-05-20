WALTHAM, MA - Afghan Native Joe Gomez of Portland, Maine worked closely with slain SEAL U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Brian J. Ouellette. He said, "I'm really sad -- but I love to see his family together and getting closure on what happened."
More than 500 people gathered at the Waltham Common to dedicate a portion of the park to Ouellette, who was killed in action in Zabul Province, Afghanistan on May 29, 2004. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger S. Duncan / RELEASED )
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2017 19:39
|Photo ID:
|3406280
|VIRIN:
|170520-N-YZ252-064
|Resolution:
|2400x3352
|Size:
|4.31 MB
|Location:
|WALTHAM, MA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, BM1 (SEAL) Brian J Ouellette, KIA 2004, memorial park dedication [Image 1 of 5], by CPO Roger Duncan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
