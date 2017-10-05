(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    US Army Soldiers boost relationships with the Royal Army of Oman [Image 1 of 5]

    US Army Soldiers boost relationships with the Royal Army of Oman

    OMAN

    05.10.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Public Affairs Office, Kentucky National Guard

    Staff Sgt. Joshua Atanovich, 149th Military Engagement Team, Kentucky National Guard, discusses communications operations in mountainous terrain and voice reporting procedures during a Mountain Warfare Information Exchange May 10, 2017, near Salalah, Oman.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.20.2017 07:45
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army Soldiers boost relationships with the Royal Army of Oman [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    149th MET bolsters Army mission in Middle East

    TAGS

    USARCENT
    Oman
    Kentucky Army National Guard
    149th MEB
    149th MET
    Royal Army of Oman

    • LEAVE A COMMENT