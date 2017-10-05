Staff Sgt. Joshua Atanovich, 149th Military Engagement Team, Kentucky National Guard, discusses communications operations in mountainous terrain and voice reporting procedures during a Mountain Warfare Information Exchange May 10, 2017, near Salalah, Oman.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2017 07:45
|Location:
|OM
This work, US Army Soldiers boost relationships with the Royal Army of Oman [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
149th MET bolsters Army mission in Middle East
