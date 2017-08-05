US Army Soldiers boost relationships with the Royal Army of Oman

Junior officers and enlisted soldiers from the Royal Army of Oman and Master Sgt. Eduardo Flores, 149th Military Engagement Team, Kentucky National Guard, discuss the capabilities, purpose and importance of shifting fire when advancing on an objective during a Mountain Warfare Information Exchange May 8, 2017, near Salalah, Oman. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Atanovich, 149th Military Engagement Team)

