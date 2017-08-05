(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    US Army Soldiers boost relationships with the Royal Army of Oman [Image 5 of 5]

    US Army Soldiers boost relationships with the Royal Army of Oman

    OMAN

    05.08.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Public Affairs Office, Kentucky National Guard

    Junior officers and enlisted soldiers from the Royal Army of Oman and Master Sgt. Eduardo Flores, 149th Military Engagement Team, Kentucky National Guard, discuss the capabilities, purpose and importance of shifting fire when advancing on an objective during a Mountain Warfare Information Exchange May 8, 2017, near Salalah, Oman. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Atanovich, 149th Military Engagement Team)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2017
    Date Posted: 05.20.2017 07:44
    Photo ID: 3405720
    VIRIN: 170508-Z-SA380-040
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 9.97 MB
    Location: OM
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army Soldiers boost relationships with the Royal Army of Oman [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    149th MET bolsters Army mission in Middle East

    Kentucky National Guard
    USARCENT
    Oman
    149th MEB
    149th MET
    Royal Army of Oman

