Lt. Col. Kent Cavallini, 149th Military Engagement Team, Kentucky National Guard, demonstrates a variety of team and squad level movements using sand table demonstrations and practical application with a group of Omani soldiers during a Mountain Warfare Information Exchange May 8, 2017, near Salalah, Oman. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Atanovich, 149th Military Engagement Team)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2017 07:44
|Photo ID:
|3405721
|VIRIN:
|170508-Z-SA380-052
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|11.62 MB
|Location:
|OM
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, US Army Soldiers boost relationships with the Royal Army of Oman [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
149th MET bolsters Army mission in Middle East
