US Army Soldiers boost relationships with the Royal Army of Oman

Master Sgt. Richard Harris, 149th Military Engagement Team, Kentucky National Guard, places Royal Army of Oman soldiers in different formations to demon-strate tactical movement for a variety of scenarios during a Mountain Warfare Information Exchange, May 9, 2017, near Salalah, Oman. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Atanovich, 149th Military Engagement Team)

