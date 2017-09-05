Master Sgt. Richard Harris, 149th Military Engagement Team, Kentucky National Guard, places Royal Army of Oman soldiers in different formations to demon-strate tactical movement for a variety of scenarios during a Mountain Warfare Information Exchange, May 9, 2017, near Salalah, Oman. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Atanovich, 149th Military Engagement Team)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2017 07:45
|Photo ID:
|3405723
|VIRIN:
|170509-Z-SA380-059
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|7.69 MB
|Location:
|OM
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, US Army Soldiers boost relationships with the Royal Army of Oman [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
149th MET bolsters Army mission in Middle East
