Soldiers from the Royal Army of Oman huddle around Lt. Col. Kent Cavallini, 149th Military Engagement Team, Kentucky National Guard, as he discusses squad and team leader responsibilities as well as the value of making command decisions during a Mountain Warfare Information Exchange May 9, 2017, near Salalah, Oman. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Atanovich, 149th Military Engagement Team)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2017 07:45
|Photo ID:
|3405724
|VIRIN:
|170509-Z-SA380-065
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|8.82 MB
|Location:
|OM
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, US Army Soldiers boost relationships with the Royal Army of Oman [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
149th MET bolsters Army mission in Middle East
