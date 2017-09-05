(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    US Army Soldiers boost relationships with the Royal Army of Oman [Image 2 of 5]

    US Army Soldiers boost relationships with the Royal Army of Oman

    OMAN

    05.09.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Public Affairs Office, Kentucky National Guard

    Soldiers from the Royal Army of Oman huddle around Lt. Col. Kent Cavallini, 149th Military Engagement Team, Kentucky National Guard, as he discusses squad and team leader responsibilities as well as the value of making command decisions during a Mountain Warfare Information Exchange May 9, 2017, near Salalah, Oman. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Atanovich, 149th Military Engagement Team)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2017
    Date Posted: 05.20.2017 07:45
    Photo ID: 3405724
    VIRIN: 170509-Z-SA380-065
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 8.82 MB
    Location: OM
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army Soldiers boost relationships with the Royal Army of Oman [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    149th MET bolsters Army mission in Middle East

    Kentucky National Guard
    USARCENT
    Oman
    149th MEB
    149th MET
    Royal Army of Oman

