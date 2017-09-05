US Army Soldiers boost relationships with the Royal Army of Oman

Soldiers from the Royal Army of Oman huddle around Lt. Col. Kent Cavallini, 149th Military Engagement Team, Kentucky National Guard, as he discusses squad and team leader responsibilities as well as the value of making command decisions during a Mountain Warfare Information Exchange May 9, 2017, near Salalah, Oman. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Atanovich, 149th Military Engagement Team)

