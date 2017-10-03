Digging down to the root

U.S. Army Capt. Tyler Oatmen, U.S. Army Dental Command dentist, takes scans of a patient’s mouth at the Tignor Dental Clinic at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., March 10, 2017. The clinic can now perform a root canal and place a crown during one appointment by utilizing newer technology, compared to a four-appointment process used in the past. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)

