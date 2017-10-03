U.S. Army Sgt. Nicole Lewis, U.S. Army Dental Command dental laboratory NCO, inspects a patient’s dental model at the Tignor Dental Clinic at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., March 10, 2017. The clinic houses a laboratory where dentures, veneers and crowns are fabricated for patients. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2017 07:24
|Photo ID:
|3241620
|VIRIN:
|170310-F-JC454-034
|Resolution:
|5717x4912
|Size:
|4.17 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
This work, Digging down to the root [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Teresa Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
