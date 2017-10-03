(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Digging down to the root

    Digging down to the root

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Teresa Cleveland 

    633rd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Army Maj. Bryan Horspool, U.S. Army Dental Command endodontist, examines a patient’s mouth at the Tignor Dental Clinic at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., March 10, 2017. The clinic sees active duty members and Advanced Individual Training students for appointments such as cleanings, annual exams, root canals, fillings and extractions. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2017
    Date Posted: 03.20.2017 07:24
    Photo ID: 3241612
    VIRIN: 170310-F-JC454-014
    Resolution: 3361x3609
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Digging down to the root [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Teresa Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    JBLE

